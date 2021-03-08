At the height of summer 2020, New York-based rapper Dai Burger satiated our sweet tooth with the drop of her Dessert EP — a feisty five-track project packed with gut-busting one liners and special guests. "It's twerkalicious meets gritty," she said at the time of the release, which features verses from Kidd Kenn on "Naomi Walk" and TT The Artist on "Whew Chile."

Today, "Whew Chile" is getting the music video treatment, with a hilarious spoof of Bravo's Real Housewives. Naturally, it all begins with introductions: "These girls can't see me with the hands or my bank account," Burger says, before TT adds, "To the world I'm the club queen, but you can call me 'The HBICEO.'" The fictional cast is rounded out with "Housewives" Amaya, Bri Berlay, Chris Jane and Emon.

"What better way to spill the tea than with a Real Housewives parody?" says Burger, whose favorite Housewife is Atlanta's "spunky" and "fly" Porsha. "Join us for a boozy brunch as we drop gossip and get into a lil mischief." She continues, "I love music so deeply, some songs we like to [have] fun with it."

As promised, the "Whew Chile" video is a ton of fun, using confessional-style clips to deliver the track's pointed verses and spotlight some playful drama that Andy Cohen would most definitely approve of. "You say you rappin, but you can't hold the mic," Burger accuses in-between swigs of champagne at brunch. "Are you suffering from stage fright?"

Burger's "Whew Chile" video ends with the Housewives taking it outside, before Berlay's wig gets snatched and tossed into the backyard pool — very Shereé Whitfield vs. Kim Zolciak in Season 2 of Atlanta. And there it floats, as Burger proudly stomps back inside, fur stole in-hand. Whew chile!

Stream Dessert by Dai Burger, below, and read her track-by-track breakdown of the EP, here.