A year ago, those funky French robots we'd come to know as Daft Punk broke our hearts with the announcement that they decided to call it quits. Sharing the news with a clip from their 2006 film, Electroma, along with a tombstone marking their run from 1993 to 2021, the sudden news that two titans of dance music were stepping away from it all came as quite a shock.

And while it looks the duo isn't making any plans to reunite any time soon (no matter how many letters I send urging them to reconsider), Daft Punk is at least keeping their fans fed with the newly announced re-issue of their debut album, Homework.

In addition to vinyl reissues of the album and Alive '97 set to come mid-April, Daft Punk announced a new 25th anniversary edition of Homework, featuring a host of remixes from Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez and Junior Sanchez that had previously never been uploaded to streaming platforms.

Hearkening back to an era before they donned the iconic helmets, Homework was the album that put Daft Punk on the map. Giving us classic hits such as "Around the World," "Daftendirekt" and "Da Funk," it established the French pair as an exciting new force in the world of house, paying homage to the genre's trailblazer while putting forth something entirely new.

Homework is absolutely worth revisiting and now with 15 more remixes from some of the genre's more obscure but still legendary figures, there has never been a more appropriate time to delve in head on.

You can pre-order the vinyl re-issues of Homework and Alive '97 via Daft Punk's website and stream the album's 25th Anniversary Edition below. Revisit our 2007 cover story with Daft Punk, here.