Da Brat is very "in love wit chu" these days.

The iconic rapper and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart hosted a gender reveal celebration for their first pregnancy together, with guests decked out in pink and blue. Funny how the sinister aura of these sorts of shindigs lift when it's literally anyone but straight people who host them.

For the big reveal, the two skipped out on the usual suspects — guns, fireworks, wildfires, bombs, elaborate heterosexual rituals — and opted for a simple countdown. Blue confetti rained down and the assembled family and friends erupted into cheers as the screen read "It's a boy!"

Da Brat first announced their relationship in 2020 in an heartfelt Instagram post that read: I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.

In the accompanying video, Da Brat could be seen crying while Jesseca came from offscreen to comfort her. The pair tied in the knot in February 2022 in a gorgeous ceremony decked out in thousands of colorful flowers.

In an interview with People in February, Da Brat revealed "there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40" when it came to pregnancy. Harris-Dupart, who already had kids, was eager to start a family with Da Brat, who said "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

I'm not crying, don't be silly! I'm just listening to Da Brat and being normal.