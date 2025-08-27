The Y2K Aesthetic Lives On in MkX’s Latest Release “UP”

If you were lucky enough to grow up in the late 90s or early 00s, you know that era produced an incredible wave of pop artists. Divas like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, and Kylie Minogue are just a few who defined the time. If you’re looking for music that captures that same magic, queer artist and next pop sensation MkX has you covered.

Breaking onto the scene in the late 2010s, MkX quickly made his mark with songs featured on SiriusXM, The iHeart Dunkin’ Latte Lounge, and the Mediabase/Billboard Top 40 and Dance charts. Beyond his own music, he’s produced for artists like Ayesha Erotica, TWICE, Kim Petras, That Kid, and 6arelyhuman. Before launching his solo career, MkX performed as part of a duo with his sister, opening for major acts including Ariana Grande, David Archuleta, and Rixton.

His previous release, “MAN ON A MISSION,” was a smash hit, with a music video directed by Scott McCullough that blew audiences away. Now, MkX is keeping the momentum going with the release of “UP,” a track that channels early 00s diva energy and gives it a modern makeover.

“UP” kicks off with a familiar melody, immediately tapping into those early Y2K influences. When the vocals come in, MkX delivers an outstanding performance, combining powerful emotion with polished control. The production is top-tier, with a dynamic rhythm and a nostalgic-yet-fresh energy that creates a unique atmosphere.

“UP” perfectly showcases MkX’s passion for music, blending his love for early 00s pop with modern elements. His dedication to capturing the essence of that era shines through every note, while hyperpop influences inspired by SOPHIE push the sound into new territory. The result is an irresistible sonic experience that both honors the past and redefines contemporary pop.

“When we wrote the song, we wanted to draw from that very golden era of pop where everything was super hooky and punchy, but do it in a 2025 way. ‘UP’ was heavily inspired by Britney Spears, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and one of my favorite Janet Jackson songs, ‘Doesn’t Really Matter.’ I actually found the same robot dog that Janet used in her video and used it in the cover art and short-form content for ‘UP’ to pay homage to that video. We shot everything in a very futuristic hotel room that we decorated to exude that classic Y2K aesthetic,” MkX shares.