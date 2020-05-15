Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe x Halle have given us some of the most compelling vocal performances of the year, from their beautiful rendition of "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl to their soulful covers of Doja Cat and Megan thee Stallion mashups on Instagram.

With their second studio album Ungodly Hour set for a June 5 release (they're signed under Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment), the two R&B artists have also just dropped their new single "Do It" as well as an accompanying music video.

To celebrate, French fashion label Balmain is hosting an Instagram Live on Sunday, May 17 where they will do 30-minute musical set while dressed in head-to-toe Balmain. "Chloe and Halle Bailey's latest song is fantastic — I think I've been singing it nonstop since the moment I first heard it," explained creative director Olivier Rousteing in a statement.

"So, when the sisters and I decided to present a live concert of the song on Balmain's Instagram, there was absolutely no way that my team and I were just going to settle for the expected formula."

The Spanish photographer Carlota Guerrero staged an artistic photoshoot on Zoom to preview the performance, which sees the LA-based sisters wearing pieces from Olivier Rousteing's geometric Spring 2020 collection.

"Everyone — Carlota, Chloe and Halle, my entire team — pushed themselves to the limit, to ensure that we relied on the latest digital advances to create and share something that's new, unexpected and compelling," added Rousteing. "I'm very proud that we were able to all come together, play with new ideas and formats and create the type of powerful images and content that one expects from Balmain."

Follow Balmain on Instagram and stay tuned for Chloe x Halle's live performance on Sunday, May 17 at 7 PM EST.