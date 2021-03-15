New York-based streetwear brand Private Policy is teaming up with activist, artist, actor Chella Man on a four-piece ear jewelry capsule to raise awareness for the dead community and celebrate wearing hearing aids in pride.

Entitled "The Beauty of Being Deaf," the collection offers earpieces that sit comfortably and move flexibly around the ear as well as gold plated brass wrapping for durability. In addition, each piece also features Chella's beautiful paintings, making them accessories that compliment the hardware device for wearers to proudly display them instead of hiding them.

"The hope is for individuals within the deaf and hard of hearing communities to celebrate their own unique beauty and not be identified by a device they wear," said Chella Man in a statement. "With this jewelry collection, we also designed for friends of our communities in mind, as we hope they will also love the pieces and wear them with pride and show solidarity."

The Beauty of Being Deaf also comes with an emotional campaign video filmed underwater with a full BIPOC deaf community cast including Raven, Rayly, and Chella. The Private Policy x Chella Man Ear Jewelry Collection is available on The Beauty of Being Deaf's website.