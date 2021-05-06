The next phase in Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's path to world domination? A clothing line, of course. The two sisters are set to launch Social Tourist, a new brand under the Abercrombie & Fitch portfolio that will be sold exclusively at Hollister.

The launch, which is slated for May 20, is part of a multi-year partnership between the D'Amelios and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. According to the company, both Charli and Dixie were involved in every aspect of Social Tourist, including product selection, design, branding, positioning and marketing. Their dad Marc, who has a 30-year background in sales and design, will serve as the brand's consultant.

"We've always loved fashion, and it's been amazing to be so involved in this process. We feel like Social Tourist really represents both of us and explores how our generation is balancing who they are on social media with real life," said Dixie D'Amelio. "The first product drop is all about introducing the brand to our fans, and the second drop in June reflects our individual personalities – designs that reflect Dixie's personality are a bit edgier, with dark color palettes and patterns, where my vibe is shown through super feminine and cute styles. We can't wait to put our vision out into the world!" added Charli D'Amelio.

Social Tourist will consist of gender inclusive items and trend pieces such as dresses and skirts, everyday basics and swimwear. New products will drop once a month.