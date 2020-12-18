This article is a sponsored collaboration between the Fashion Scholarship Fund and PAPER

Place your bids: the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) is having an online auction to support the next wave of fashion students in 2021. Stocked with one-of-a-kind products and experiences donated by some of the most influential people in fashion and beyond, The Charity Shop on eBay is the place to buy for that person who literally has everything — and wants to support a good cause.

The online auction that started on December 11th — and closes this evening — has some of the most special gifts available on the internet this holiday season. From a virtual wine tasting with style icon and entrepreneur Sarah Jessica Parker, to a fashion portrait commissioned by designer Christian Siriano, the gifts vary from experiences to limited edition pieces like the ones Virgil Abloh donated from his brand Off-White: a special pair of signed Low 3.0 Sneakers and the Baby Box Bag.

Since launching in 1937, FSF has been committed to increasing access to the fashion industry, so 100% of the proceeds from The Charity Shop will be going to students from different backgrounds all over the country. FSF awards over $1 million each year to create opportunities for students in all sectors of the industry, from design to merchandising and analytics to supply chain.

This year, the longstanding organization's executive director, Peter Arnold, is leading the charge with gratitude. "We are so grateful to our friends who have generously donated their time and products to this important initiative," he says. Supported by the Auction Cause Agency and hosted by eBay with creative direction by Jonathon Burford, The Charity Shop is the ultimate 2020 online auction.

Backed by industry leaders who have beat the odds in their own ways, FSF's auction is rooted in paying it forward. Among them is Texas-born designer, Brandon Maxwell, who supports the fund and has shared how he overcame his own hurdlesown hurdles to access an industry that has been historically exclusive.

Maxwell is giving away a look from his Spring 2021 collection that comes with a virtual meet-and-greet with the winner to discuss their choice. Jimmy Choo is having your dream shoe made-to-order in Italy and customizing every detail, and All-Star Dwyane Wade is donating some iconic sports memorabilia from his three NBA Championship wins.

Notably, Sarah Jessica Parker is donating a virtual tasting of her award-winning wines. The highest bidder gets to join her for an intimate conversation with industry leaders like wine expert, Tim Lightbourne. The group will discuss the future trends of fashion and wine in 2021, and share views while drinking from a selection of 12 bottles that includes a 2019 Rosé from the south of France.

Visit The Charity Shop and support the initiative committed to keeping the future of fashion diverse. While the majority of the auction ends tonight, the SJP Wine Tasting and Virgil Abloh pieces will be available through early next week.