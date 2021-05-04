Chanel might not be the first name you associate with lip piercings, fishnet stockings and graphic concert tees, but the brand fully embraced these elements and more in their Cruise 2022 show today.

Between the heavier-than-usual eyeliner, spike-y jewelry and leather fringe, it's clear that creative director Virginie Viard was in a punk rock state of mind when developing this collection. The model Lola Nicon served as the rock star model muse of the collection, and her face was plastered over band-style t-shirts paired with skirt suits with frayed hems.

According to Vogue, the late supermodel Stella Tennant inspired the double-C lip piercing jewelry, a nod to her both her aristocratic and punk background. This being the rarified house of Chanel, of course, it wasn't all rock 'n' roll references — breezy caftans, '60s mod shapes, demure tweeds and A-line skirts brought the collection back to its Parisian roots.

The show was filmed in the limestone quarries of the Carrières de Lumières in Provence, one of the same settings in Jean Cocteau's film Testament of Orpheus, which was the starting point of this mostly black and white collection. (Cocteau and Coco Chanel were apparently quite close.)

"Echoing the extreme modernity of Cocteau's film, I wanted something quite rock," Viard said. "Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, t-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids, and pointed silver Mary-Janes. A look that recalls as much the modernity of the sixties as that of punk."

See the full Chanel Cruise 2022 collection in the gallery, below.