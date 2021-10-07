Friends and family members of Ca'Shawn "Cookie" Sims are asking the public to help find her.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the 30-year-old fitness influencer — known to her 216,000 Instagram followers as the "Booty Doctor" — has been missing for nearly 30 days. She was last seen on September 8 in Duarte, California, which is located in the San Gabriel Valley.

On her own Instagram, sister Ca'rynn Sims asked people to be on the lookout for Ca'Shawn, writing that she "abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her."

"I never thought there'd come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister," Ca'rynn said. "We want her covered in prayers, God's grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive."

Ca'Shawn's other sister, Christol Sims, also made a similar appeal on the photo-sharing platform, saying that "although my sister is a very independent person and enjoys her solitude, family close and distant have not been able to get in touch with her for too long."

"It is concerning," Christol continued, before adding, "I'm trying to make sure she's okay, and will exhaust every option."

However, her family weren't the only one trying to spread the word as E! News reported that friend Keke Palmer also made a post about Ca'Shawn's disappearance.

"I can't believe I'm making a post like this about Cashawn!!" the actress wrote, per the publication. "I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she's safe."



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking that anyone with information related to the case contact the Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500 or the LA Crime Stoppers tip hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).