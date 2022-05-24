Cardi B wants to make sure you get her message loud and clear.

Whether she's demanding justice for Black lives, endorsing political candidates or shutting down conservative criticism of her songs, Cardi has become known for her vocal online activism and opinions. Never one to shy away from a divisive topic, she always has something to say, which usually rubs members of the right the wrong way. And to the trolls: don't expect her to stop anytime soon.

On a recent episode of David Letterman's Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the "WAP" rapper opened up about how important it is to use her celebrity for good.



"I don't really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use the fuck out of my platform," as she explained. "And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are."

Cardi then went on to point out that as a "hood chick... from the Bronx," there are "a lot of people [who] relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I'm dressed, they want to see my lifestyle." And with this visibility comes power, meaning she feels like she has a "responsibility to also share to them like, 'Hey, while you here and you're checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what's going on over here in this part of the world.'"

Not only that, but Cardi's use of her fame has previously garnered results. Earlier this year, the rapper's tweets about the murder of a 23-year-old Black woman named Lauren Smith-Fields finally ended up launching a criminal investigation into her death, much to the gratitude of Smith-Fields' family.

Watch a snippet from Cardi's interview with Letterman below.