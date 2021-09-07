Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child together.

"9/4/21," she wrote in the caption, alongside an adorable hospital photo of herself holding their baby while Offset lovingly looks on. The couple have yet to reveal their son's name, but did issue a statement to People about how "overjoyed [we are] to finally meet our son," before saying they "can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings," including their first child, Kulture.