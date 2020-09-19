On Friday night, Cardi B decided to clear the air about her divorce from Migos rapper Offset.

Rumors have been swirling that it was her husband's cheating that drove Cardi to file for their legal separation. But in an Instagram Live, she made it clear that that isn't the case. "I'm okay. I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed one tear," she said. "This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating."

In 2018, many also speculated that the two split up — and were close to a divorce — because of cheating. But even back then, the "W.A.P." singer said in a deleted post that, "It's nobody's fault, I guess we grew out of love." It looks like it's the same reason she's making it official this year.

"I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave." She continued, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart."

Cardi also said that she wants the divorce to go on peacefully, and wants to have shared custody of their two-year-old daughter Kulture.