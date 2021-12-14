Cardi B breaks records. That’s her thing. Since she hit the scene with her 2018's Invasion of Privacy, it feels like every couple of weeks, her debut album continues to break previously established “best ever” accolades and now, she’s done it again.

The Recording Industry Association of America revealed on Monday, December 13, that Cardi’s 2018 single “I Like It,” which featured J Balvin and Bad Bunny, passed the threshold of 10 million units sold in the United States, making it officially certified Diamond.

Cardi's latest Diamond plaque makes her the first female rapper ever to have three diamond single certifications (her others are for “Bodak Yellow” and her Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You”). She also joins pop star Katy Perry as one of them only women to ever have that many Diamond plaques.

That’s a lot to take in, so Cardi’s Instagram response was understandably long and filled with emotion as she celebrated one of her biggest wins to date.

“Wow I’m so happy,” she wrote, followed by some crying emojis. “My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records.”

“I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond,” She continued. “I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one.”

Cardi then ended the note with a tidbit about how “I Like It” has made her pockets healthy.

“Fun fact: This song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that gets me the most coin since it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time,” she wrote.