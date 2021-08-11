Bushwig, the world's largest drag festival, is set to return to Brooklyn this fall for a historic 10th year — and you better believe they aren't skimping on the talent.

Returning to Knockdown Center on September 11th and 12th, this year's Bushwig lineup is set to feature an all-star cast that includes alums from RuPaul's Drag Race and Boulet Brothers' Dragula, as well as local nightlife legends and queer music acts.

Some of this year's headliners include Heidi N Closet, Olivia Lux, Jiggly Caliente, Dahlia Sin, Scarlet Envy, Honey Davenport, Charlene, West Dakota, Biqtch Puddin, Boulet Brothers, Serena Tea along with special guest MCs Brittany Broski and Aaron Philip.

Rounding out the list of artists taking the musical stage includes Chase Icon, Jeremy Sfire, Papi Juice, Quay Dash, Kevin Aviance, Alice Longyu Gao, Alice Gas, Christeene, Macy Rodman and the Club Quarantine crew. Like most events making a comeback this fall, proof of vaccination or a negative 24-hour COVID-19 test is required for entry with masks being strongly encouraged for folks with underlying illness.

"Can you believe we have been kiki-ing for an entire decade?!" says Bushwig co-founder, Horrorchata. "In 2012, we had an idea for the queer future we wanted to see, and now you have helped to make it happen. So please, come join us for Bushwig 10. Dance, be free, get high, make love and rejoice in togetherness with our big beautiful queer family. Everyone is welcome."

Head over to the official website to grab tickets and check out the full list of performers (because there's a lot).