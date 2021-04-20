The boys of BTS are bringing their favorite order to McDonald's restaurants around the world.

That's right! McDonald's has teamed up with our K-pop kings to bring the "BTS Meal" to nearly 50 markets — the biggest roll-out of the fast-food giant's celebrity meal series so far.

According to a press release, the meal is the band's favorite and includes 10 McNuggets, a regular fries, and regular Coke. Not only that, but the order also features two new sauces — sweet chili and cajun — that were inspired by exclusive flavors from South Korean McDonald's.

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

The BTS Meal goes on sale May 26 in the US, Brazil, and Canada. Until then though, you can see how ARMY is reacting to the news below.

"Can i get all 7 pcs even if I have buy one meal?" pic.twitter.com/zpLzCbR1Rd — ne͛haً⁷🌙 (@ot7religion) April 19, 2021