​Brutalismus 3000’s All American Roadtrip

Some may think a glistening Californian sun would repel Brutalismus 3000 (Victoria Vassiliki Daldas and Theo Zeitner), the Berlin-based “nu-gabber, post punk techno” duo who have become quasi-poster children for their city’s darkly hedonistic world of speaker-breaking sonics and dance-floor exorcisms.

It seems, though, that the two can bring any place they play into their own black hole-orbit. Whether it's performing to a mass of devotees in LA or thrashing at a packed Portola Festival in San Francisco, Brutalismus 3000 has the ability to wilt any Hollywood palm tree on command or turn a crowd of relatively carefree west coasters into one swirling throng of bodies. It’s hard for gravity not to shift in their midst, after all, given that their music is uncompromisingly fast, pounding, and heavy on both synths and screams.

Their North American tour — where they sold out NYC's Avant Gardner and LA's Hollywood Palladium — is proof that Brutalismus 3000’s global wave is not done cresting. In fact, its velocity has been supercharged since the March release of GOODBYE SALÓ THE REMIXES, which includes notable collaborations with the likes of The Dare , Underworld and Amnesia Scanner.

The come-up is speeding up, but thankfully, Vassiliki and Zeitner took a moment to pause and bring PAPER into their world as they tour this side of the Atlantic.

“Aurafarming” in Hollywood, riding in a very American “big car,” even popping into a cassette shop in Los Angeles, the Berlin duo take us along for their long and winding ride on this North American tour via an exclusive photo diary for PAPER.