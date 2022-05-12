It's been a hot minute since we last heard from Brooke Candy. Prior to the pandemic (which now feels like a lifetime ago), the raunchy rapper dropped her long awaited debut album, SEXORCISM, which boasted an all-star lineup of features including Charli XCX, Bree Runway, Ashnikko, Rico Nasty and Iggy Azalea — all singing some of the filthiest more sex-positive bars we've ever heard. The body of work was a personal triumph for the rapper that represented years of artistic growth and reinvention, but now, the time has come for Candy to embark on her next musical era.

Heading in a new direction, Candy is getting ready to release the follow-up to her debut later this summer. "It’s been too long. I love this feeling... having a handful of songs I’m really proud of and can’t wait to deliver," Brooke Candy says. "Over the past three years, I’ve been focused on my visual art and tattooing, but music is the ultimate medium between me and my people. I write music to challenge whoever listens to me to be their truest self, explicitly say what they want and get what they want, whether they’ve been a fan or just found me. 'If you get it you get it, if you don’t you don’t, if you know you know.'"

Emerging on what feels like the other side of the pandemic, Candy remarks that "what I’m working on now feels different and not what people who know me should expect. It’s still me – I’m still a Boss Bitch – but three years ago feels like 30 years ago, and we’re all different now."

Re-signing with NUXXE, the label and collective led by Sega Bodega, COUCOU CHLOE, Shygirl and Oklou, Candy is excited to showcase a new side of herself with a whole host of fresh visuals and cast of collaborators. "I’m channeling women who make me proud to be a woman, like Britney Spears, and inviting producers who really align with me and where I want to go, like DAGR. Working on some surprise features too."

Without giving too much away, Candy teases that new music will be coming real soon, relishing in the amount of creative control she has over her latest project. "It’s empowering, being at this stage of my career and having creative control over my sound and visuals. Everything is directed by me, and it’ll be ready this summer."