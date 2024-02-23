It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

aya, Ecko Bazz - "Essente!"

This collaboration between electronic experimentalist Aya and Ugandan rapper Ecko Bazz feels like a demonic take on a peak-era Missy Elliott track – pure, chaotic, body-shaking rhythm.

Erika de Casier, Shygirl - "Ex-Girlfriend"

You have to feel sorry for whoever’s on the receiving end of this ice-cold kiss-off, which finds de Casier and Shygirl at their most cutting.

Bullion, Panda Bear - "A City's Never"

Bullion draws the latent Arthur Russell-ness out of Panda Bear’s voice on this blocky, brightly colored pop song.

Aliyah's Interlude - "Fashion Icon"

What begins as a cooly, braggadocious rap track quickly slips into gleaming handbag house, Aliyah taking the opportunity to stunt and pout at every turn.​

ellis - "what i know now"

Serene, clear-eyed country-pop from Ethel Cain collaborator Ellis, who finds deep pathos in an anthemic chorus.

Nourished By Time - "Hand On Me"

Signing to XL hasn’t dulled any of Nourished By Time’s weirdness – the Baltimore native is still contorting avant-garde pop and freestyle into gorgeous new shapes.

Rui Gabriel, Kate Teague - "Target"

This great new song from Lawn’s Rui Gabriel is tense and lackadaisical at the same time, Gabriel letting his taut lyrics speak for themselves with an understated vocal performance.

babybaby_explores - "Hair"

This song is angular but gently meanders through its runtime, art-rock experimentalists babybaby_explores striking on a tone that’s menacing and danceable at once.

The Voidz - "All the Same"

​Sleeping on The Voidz feels a little like a criminal offense to me – Julian Casablancas saves his most ingratiating, whimsical pop songwriting for this project, resulting in gentle and beautiful lo-fi gems like “All The Same.”

Brooke Candy - "Safe Word"

​Brooke Candy is at her antagonistically transgressive best on “Safe Word,” a wilful provocation that’s serpentine and addictive.