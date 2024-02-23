Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Feb 23, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
aya, Ecko Bazz - "Essente!"
This collaboration between electronic experimentalist Aya and Ugandan rapper Ecko Bazz feels like a demonic take on a peak-era Missy Elliott track – pure, chaotic, body-shaking rhythm.
Erika de Casier, Shygirl - "Ex-Girlfriend"
You have to feel sorry for whoever’s on the receiving end of this ice-cold kiss-off, which finds de Casier and Shygirl at their most cutting.
Bullion, Panda Bear - "A City's Never"
Bullion draws the latent Arthur Russell-ness out of Panda Bear’s voice on this blocky, brightly colored pop song.
Aliyah's Interlude - "Fashion Icon"
What begins as a cooly, braggadocious rap track quickly slips into gleaming handbag house, Aliyah taking the opportunity to stunt and pout at every turn.
ellis - "what i know now"
Serene, clear-eyed country-pop from Ethel Cain collaborator Ellis, who finds deep pathos in an anthemic chorus.
Nourished By Time - "Hand On Me"
Signing to XL hasn’t dulled any of Nourished By Time’s weirdness – the Baltimore native is still contorting avant-garde pop and freestyle into gorgeous new shapes.
Rui Gabriel, Kate Teague - "Target"
This great new song from Lawn’s Rui Gabriel is tense and lackadaisical at the same time, Gabriel letting his taut lyrics speak for themselves with an understated vocal performance.
babybaby_explores - "Hair"
This song is angular but gently meanders through its runtime, art-rock experimentalists babybaby_explores striking on a tone that’s menacing and danceable at once.
The Voidz - "All the Same"
Sleeping on The Voidz feels a little like a criminal offense to me – Julian Casablancas saves his most ingratiating, whimsical pop songwriting for this project, resulting in gentle and beautiful lo-fi gems like “All The Same.”
Brooke Candy - "Safe Word"
Brooke Candy is at her antagonistically transgressive best on “Safe Word,” a wilful provocation that’s serpentine and addictive.
Photography: Cheryl Georgette
