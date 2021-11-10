I think we can all agree that Britney Spears deserves the best after the year she's had. After many conservatorship and court issues, it's been a tumultuous one, to say the least. But things are looking up, as the pop star recently announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari in September. The pair have been together since 2016.

Just three months prior, Britney told the Los Angeles court of her inability to make personal decisions. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she stated. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I am not able to get married or have a baby."

With Britney's father's conservatorship set to end this Friday, her fairytale ending is finally coming true. Taking to Instagram on November 9th, the star has started to give fans a clue into her wedding details, starting with the dress. "No…this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!!" Britney announced. "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!"

In a lot of ways, the pairing makes sense. Britney has worn Versace on many occasions throughout the early stages of her career, such as a sparkling mesh dress to the 2008 MTV VMA's, and attended shows in Milan.

In May, Donatella posted a throwback photo of the two together at the 2002 Versace show. "I'll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!" the designer reflected on their friendship. Donatella has also been a huge supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, speaking about it on social media on several occasions.

Knowing the duo's penchant for doing the most, the wedding dress is likely to be filled with glitz and glamour. And Britney deserves it. This is one wedding dress that will go down in history!