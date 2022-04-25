Britney Spears has decided to take a social media break, following the big announcement of her pregnancy . She dropped the news on Instagram yesterday alongside a funny little video of a baby propped up in total spa mode. “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all,” she wrote.

Spears is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to Instagram. She often shares her words of wisdom, cute dancing videos and raw messages aimed at those who kept her in her conservatorship for so long. Needless to say, she holds very little back, which can be draining on a person! But the big news of her pregnancy — that actually kinda sorta baffled fans — came just earlier this month.

On April 11, Spears shared a lengthy caption as usual, but hidden inside this message was the news that she’s expecting a baby with her partner Sam Asghari. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ ... I thought ‘Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby,” she wrote.

Though fans were a bit confused by her off-track story telling, sources confirmed to multiple news outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter , that Spears is indeed pregnant. Since the announcement, she’s shared a number of messages and photos on Instagram, including a collection of photos of herself in her favorite outfits pre-baby bump .

But now that Spears has a baby to grow and take care of, she’s most likely prioritizing that over social media, hence this current break. And we love that for her! Surely she’ll be back online before too long, and we’ll be ready.