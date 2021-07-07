Britney Spears' longtime lawyer is resigning.

According to CNN, Samuel D. Ingham III submitted a court filing petitioning to resign from his post on Tuesday. The court-appointed attorney has represented the pop icon for nearly 13 years in her entire conservatorship case. The documents state that his resignation will be effective once the court appoints Spears a new legal representative.

Last month, Spears delivered a bombshell court testimony about her "abusive" conservatorship, which is controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. In her statement, the musician unsuccessfully petitioned to remove her father from his position within the arrangement. However, she also revealed that Ingham "has been very scared for me to go forward" with the motionand that she wasn't informed of her ability to petition for the termination of her conservatorship. She then went on to ask the judge for the ability to select her own lawyer for the case, before Ingham said he would resign if Spears so desired.

Ingham's petition comes one day after the resignation of Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, after 25 years. Per a letter submitted by Rudolph, Spears has also been "voicing her intention to officially retire."

"I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career," he went on to explain. "And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

Spears' next hearing is scheduled for July 14. Ingham has yet to comment on his resignation.