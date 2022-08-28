It's been a major week for Britney Spears.

After "choosing happiness" and deleting Instagram on Thursday, America's long-suffering pop princess made a triumphant return to music, releasing her first song since the Glory album — also her first since her conservatorship ended in November 2021 — and her first duet with the legendary Elton John, no less.

Reimagining John's 1971 smash hit “Hold Me Closer" with Spears' ethereal vocals and more uptempo beat by producer Andrew Watt, the track has already jumped to #1 on streaming charts in over 40 countries. And according to TMZ, a music video is reportedly even in the works.

In a Twitter video, Spears excitedly celebrated the news — while sitting in her bathtub. "Hello, Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries," the singer explains. "Holy s**t! I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to have the best day ever. I hope you're well."

Spears isn't the only one excited by the song drop. A host of A-listers showed their support for the diva, including Paris Hilton, who took to Tiktok to share a video of herself listening and writing, "'Hold Me Closer' is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis."

Actress Drew Barrymore likewise took to Tiktok to share the news, while Kim Kardashian posted a video of herself listening to the song on her Instagram Stories. Other reactions came from the likes of Lil Nas X, who put on a Britney Spears t-shirt, and Joe Jonas, who played the track as he biked through the streets of New York.

"She’s been away so long – there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long." John told The Guardian of the collaboration, noting that Spears was hesitant to even release the track. "We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be alright."

It seems like things are looking up for Spears, who earlier this year inked a multi-million dollar deal with Simon & Schuster for a forthcoming tell-all memoir, and got secretly married over the summer. Listen to "Hold Me Closer" and see some of the internet's best reactions below.

@parishilton “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears 👑🧚‍♀️💖 #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥

@drewbarrymore “Hold Me Closer” is out today and it’s #1 in 33 countries!! @britneyspears and @eltonjohn.

@rod No one talk to me. It’s Britney b*tch. #millennial #holdmecloser #britneyspears #eltonjohn