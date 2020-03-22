These are very strange, very difficult times — for some more than others — what with the world dealing with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Now, even celebrities are trying to do their part. That is, beyond posting star-studded Instagram song covers to supposedly inspire hope.

Some people on the Internet are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge, which entails helping people with anything they might need during the coronavirus crisis. Now the pop princess herself, Ms. Britney Spears, is taking part in the online effort.

She posted on Instagram Friday, saying she was nominated by her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. She wrote, "I'm picking 3 fans to help out during this difficult time … DM me and let me know how I can help and I will do what I can !!! GOD BLESS."

"Our world is going through such hard times right now," Brit said in the video. "Whether it's with food or I'm getting your child diapers or whatever it is, DM me and I will help you out."

The star is also nominating Will Smith, her boyfriend Sam Asghari, and her agent Cade Hudson.

Other celebs, including Rihanna, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lady Gaga have also made donations to organizations that aid healthcare workers, hospitals, schools, and food banks during these troubled times. If you want to know how you can help — aside from social distancing and staying at home — read more here.