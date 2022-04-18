Britney Spears is already concerned for her child.

Last week, the pop icon took to Instagram to reveal she was pregnant. Naturally, the news was met with plenty of celebration, seeing as how she was forced to get an IUD as part of the 13-year-long conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears. However, with the official termination of the "abusive" legal arrangement this past November, Britney's pregnancy appeared to be a sign of the star embracing her newfound independence — even though it seems as if the star herself still has some hesitations.

On Sunday, Britney took to Instagram to share an old photo of herself from 16 years ago when she was pregnant with her first son, Sean.

"Oh time ... what a beautiful mystery!!! I still have this gown in my closet 16 years later!!! Geez, I'm getting old," Britney wrote in the caption. Spears then went on to make a joke about not being ready to "shop in old lady stores," before referring to Judd Apatow's This Is 40 as "literally the best movie EVER."

Granted, her tone quickly changed when she started to reflect on when the photo was taken, which she revealed was "a time in my life when if someone was to even mention me being locked in a home... being seen naked every day when I changed like some sort of criminal... my guards would literally put the devil or God himself to the ground in literally a split of two seconds!!!"

"So yes I’m scared to have a baby in this world, especially in America,” Britney said, while mentioning the four documentaries about her conservatorship created "with out me in them and telling my story !!!" — the most notable of which is Framing Britney Spears. After all, it's no secret that the star has taken issue with these "other people's takes on my life," as well as the way they chose to "highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago."

"Yet … THAT helped end the conservatorship !!! HMMM," she continued. "Oh well … I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead !!! I mean was that even allowed ???? Again OH WELL it’s perspective you know ???”

On related note, Britney said she was choosing to focus on "self care with some tea" that day, while also putting on the same gown she was wearing in the photo she shared.

Britney has since deleted her original caption and replaced it with a simple rose emoji. That said, you can see a screenshot of it below.

“So yes I’m scared to have a baby … in this world … especially in America where they did 4 documentaries with out me in them … and telling my story !!!” - Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/uZSh3G5mpx — daniel. | self-titled era 🖤 (@danwilliamchris) April 16, 2022