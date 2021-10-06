Another day, another NFT, except this particular item is an iconic piece of pop culture.

According to a new TMZ report, Los Angeles photographer, John Shearer, is auctioning off his picture of Britney Spears and Madonna's infamous VMAs kiss via NFT marketplace, Cryptograph.

In case you were too young to remember how big of a deal this was, Britney, Madonna and Christina Aguilera performed two Madge hits — "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood" — at the 2003 ceremony. A dramatic, wedding-inspired stage set-up, all three played into the theme with Britney and Christina dressed as brides and Madonna in a black catsuit, making her the "groom." But it wasn't the high production value that ended up making global headlines. Rather, it was Madonna and Britney's steamy on-stage kiss, which was followed by a second kiss between Christina and the "Material Girl."

Even to this day though, people still make reference to this defining cultural moment, so it only makes sense John Shearer would do this. But what makes this particular auction even better is his plan to, appropriately, donate a portion of the proceeds to GLAAD.



The auction will start on October 7 and last 72 hours. That said, it's not the end of the world if you don't have the funds to bid on this yourself, especially since you can always watch a video of the kiss for free. Check it out below.