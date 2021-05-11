The red carpet is back, baby! After a generally mediocre Oscars fashion night, celebrities took some bigger risks at this year's BRIT Awards in London's O2 Arena, with some custom looks and archival couture thrown in the mix. While the fashion tonight as a whole wasn't exactly gag-worthy, a few stars did manage to delight us with their bold choices and glamorous frocks. See, below, for the best-dressed celebrities of the 2021 BRIT Awards red carpet.

Dua Lipa in Custom Vivienne Westwood

Rina Sawayama in Balmain Couture

HAIM in The Row (read more about it here)

Harry Styles in Gucci

Olly Alexander in Gucci

Billy Porter in threeASFOUR

Olivia Rodrigo in Dior

Taylor Swift in Miu Miu