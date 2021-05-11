The red carpet is back, baby! After a generally mediocre Oscars fashion night, celebrities took some bigger risks at this year's BRIT Awards in London's O2 Arena, with some custom looks and archival couture thrown in the mix. While the fashion tonight as a whole wasn't exactly gag-worthy, a few stars did manage to delight us with their bold choices and glamorous frocks. See, below, for the best-dressed celebrities of the 2021 BRIT Awards red carpet.
Dua Lipa in Custom Vivienne Westwood
Rina Sawayama in Balmain Couture
HAIM in The Row
Harry Styles in Gucci
Olly Alexander in Gucci
Billy Porter in threeASFOUR
Olivia Rodrigo in Dior
Taylor Swift in Miu Miu
