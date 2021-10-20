Human remains were found in Florida near possessions believed to belong to Brian Laundrie.

For the past month, authorities have been conducting a nationwide manhunt for Laundrie, who is the sole "person of interest" in the murder of fiancée Gabby Petito. Now though, the FBI is saying a body was found near "items of interest," including a backpack and notebook linked to Laundrie, in a section of the Carlton Reserve previously covered by water. According to NPR, the area, which surrounds Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, was also where a Ford Mustang driven by Laundrie was found.

"I know you have a lot of questions, but we don't have all the answers yet," FBI special agent Michael McPherson said on Wednesday, before adding that it's "likely the [evidence response team] will be on the scene for several days."

However, McPherson declined to elaborate on the FBI's findings or provide an identity for the found remains.

Earlier this month, Petito's remains were found in a Wyoming national park. A coroner identified the cause of death as strangulation and hypothesized her body had been outside for three to four weeks.

A federal warrant for Laundrie was issued last month after he allegedly used her debit card to take out more than $1000 in the days after her death. Laundrie's parents also reported him missing and told authorities he was likely in the Carlton Reserve.