Our next global pop sensation, Bree Runway, returns today with her summer single, "Hot Hot," featuring a sample of Busta Rhymes' 2005 hit, "Touch It." Much like her last Missy Elliott-assisted release, "ATM," the Hackney-born artist's new drop is yet another tick off her checklist towards superstardom. "You ain't got it like me," she taunts on the track, which is... fair.

"I feel like this is the song everyone needs to hear as it gets hotter and the world eases up," Runway says of the clubby single. "This pandemic hasn't been easy on the brain, and with being indoors wearing joggers 24/7, it's been hard to feel like a hottie, so I'm hoping this track will help."

The "Hot Hot" video builds off Runway's scorching lyrics — "Ride that boy face like a Yamaha/ Ride it real fast like a foreign car" — as she performs full choreo alongside backup dancers in front of a BMW and motorcycle. And if you watch until the very end, she caps the visual with a dramatic close — because every major pop moments needs sex, looks and a little violence.

Runway continues, explaining how "Hot Hot" is intended to be a self-love anthem for her fans. "Typically for me, it's about reaffirming your power and believing in yourself cause 'you can never do it like a Brenda.' I want my fans to never feel afraid to hype themselves up, they're the shit and they don't need to wait for anybody to tell'em they are!"

Watch Bree Runway's "Hot Hot" video, above, and stream it, below.