Getting Married? Brandon Maxwell's Got You Covered

With the fashion industry in a state of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, many brands are shifting their resources to help out those in need. Brandon Maxwell is among the designers leading the charge. In recognition of the current crisis, the company announced that they are gifting three lucky brides a wedding dress for their special day.

"It does not escape us as a company that prides itself on playing a small role in women's special days, that so many wedding plans have been impacted by financial hardship due to this crisis," he wrote on Instagram. "In hopes of evoking optimism, in some small way, we will gift three women in this situation a wedding gown from our available stock."

Milliner Gigi Burris and jeweler Eva Fehren are also teaming up with Maxwell by donating veils and wedding bands, respectively, to each of the brides. In addition, celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger is offering the brides a virtual styling session that includes custom shoes by Margaux, an evening clutch by Tyler Ellis and $500 credit from Brideside for bridesmaid dresses.

Maxwell outlined via Instagram the complete set of instructions to apply, which consists of sending your wedding details and a personal story to yourspecialday@brandonvmaxwell.com. Submissions will be accepted until March 30, 2020 and winners selected on April 1, 2020.