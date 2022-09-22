Brad Pitt drew inspiration from the past for his latest business endeavor.

As we all know, every ex has a different impact on our lives, ranging from the kind of good to the extremely bad to somewhere in between. But whether their legacy is teaching us how to love or making us realize we need therapy, they can also leave behind more benign things like clothes, mixtapes or expired bottles of cheap wine. Or in Brad Pitt's case, it's a daily skincare regime that evolves into an actual enterprise, one which is apparently trying to make a seemingly complicated routine involving serums, creams and emulsions super easy for anyone who wants to have healthy skin.

In a new interview, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sat down with British Vogue to talk about Le Domaine, his new genderless skincare line that was inspired by his ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her infamous wellness brand built upon a vast collection of vagina candles and alpaca-lined diapers.

"I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop]," Pitt said. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her."

He added, "In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe."

That said, Paltrow isn't the only ex who's a part of Le Domaine's origin story, as the brand is apparently using grape-based antioxidants from Chateau Miraval, a.k.a. his winery in the South France that is currently at the center of a complicated legal battle between Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie. But while the exhibiting artist didn't mention anything related to the drama, he did talk about a dearth of quality products on the market, saying that he "hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin," despite getting "new products nearly every day."

"But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward," Pitt continued, before adding that his own skincare routine is super simple: a morning face wash, a dab of serum and a quick application of some day cream followed in the evening by another face wash, serum and some night cream.

Not only that, but the 58-year-old said that Le Domaine is less about "running from aging" than it is about making self-care and healthy skin super easy, especially as someone who "grew up with a country mentality" that fed into his love of a simple, no-frills skincare regime.

"You know, Dial Soap once a day and then move on," he said. "And I think that we're learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy, age in a healthy manner."

Read Pitt's entire interview with British Vogue here.