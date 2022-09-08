Creative Director Matthieu Blazy is delving into the full literary experience. Last week, Bottega Veneta released their Fall 2022 campaign as a physical book freely available by request at any store location. Now, Blazy has partnered with NYC’s famous independent bookstore The Strand to reimagine the iconic tote in a brand new capsule collection.

The partnership consists of three different bags with Bottega’s signature leather weaving and The Strand’s logo. "Strand totes are synonymous with New York City culture," a press release explains. "The iconography translates globally, making the store a destination for both visitors and locals.

Blazy believes that Bottega is a brand constantly in motion, therefore this collaboration represents the city's nonstop hustle — a celebration of "New York City culture and a community drawn together by literature."

Additionally, Blazy has curated a selection of his favorite books to go alongside the capsule, which will be on display at the Bottega Soho location and available for purchase at The Strand’s flagship in the East Village. Both Bottega and The Strand aim to engage and support education across multiple mediums, especially art and literature.

This isn't the first time that a major luxury label has highlighted independent bookstores. Last year, Valentino hand picked independent bookstores across the country to partner with, titling the campaign “The Narratives.” In NYC, the bookstores included Sweet Pickles on the Lower East Side, The Lit Bar in the Bronx and Books Are Magic in Brooklyn.

Bottega's bags with The Strand will be available exclusively at the Greene Street store in Soho starting today, September 8, and online globally beginning September 15 after the conclusion of NYFW.