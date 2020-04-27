Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more
Who? Body Hack is an international Zoom gathering for trans and non binary partygoers put together by Christian Cisneros, Oscar Diaz, Río Sofia. Broadcasting from NYC, New Orleans, and Mexico City, this week's virtual soirée features a stacked line-up of performances and DJ sets by San Cha, Phlegm, Stefa*, Bruja Prieta, Archangel, Sad Boy, La Guapis, Softie, SanaSana, Heavy Pleasure, Miss Hot Girl Bijoux, and Shawna Shawnte.
When? Channel those day party vibes starting at 2 pm EST this Saturday, May 2 — and don't worry if you have to log on late, because the event goes until midnight! Just be sure to keep an eye out for the Zoom link dropping Friday night via the @_bodyhack_ Instagram account.
Why watch? In addition to a good time, this upcoming event is also collecting funds for three trans/sex worker groups in each of these cities: For The Gworls, Women With A Vision's Sex Worker Fund, and Centro de Apoyo a Identidades Trans. With a fundraising goal of $4000, you can donate via Body Hack's PayPal, CashApp, and Venmo, here.
