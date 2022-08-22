It's nice to see Jennie letting her hair down at a nightclub — even if it's just for an HBO series trailer.
In a newly released, star-studded trailer for The Weeknd's The Idol, directed by Euphoria's Sam Levinson, the 26-year-old Blackpink frontwoman can be seen sitting in a sauna and dancing at a club with the show's protagonist, an emerging pop star named Jocelyn, who's played by actress Lily Rose-Depp.
With success as a singer and model for brands like Chanel and Gentle Monster, Jennie is now poised to become a true triple threat talent. “I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the K-pop idol told Korean news outlet Yonhap. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”
Set in "the gutters of Hollywood," the show revolves around LA's music industry and juxtaposes Depp's character with club owner, played by The Weeknd, who is credited on the series by his birth name Abel Tesfaye. The ensemble cast also includes Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, Hank Azaria, and the late Anne Heche.
The Idol does not yet have a fixed release date, but Jennie's fans have plenty to celebrate right now, including Blackpink's upcoming world tour and the release of the group's latest single and music video, "Pink Venom."
Watch the new teaser for The Idol below.
Photos: Getty Images for Coachella / Rich Fury
