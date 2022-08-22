It's nice to see Jennie letting her hair down at a nightclub — even if it's just for an HBO series trailer.

With success as a singer and model for brands like Chanel and Gentle Monster , Jennie is now poised to become a true triple threat talent. “I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the K-pop idol told Korean news outlet Yonhap . “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

The Idol does not yet have a fixed release date, but Jennie's fans have plenty to celebrate right now, including Blackpink's upcoming world tour and the release of the group's latest single and music video, "Pink Venom."

Watch the new teaser for The Idol below.

