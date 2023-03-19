Blac Chyna Shares Face Filler Removal Video on Instagram

Blac Chyna is entering phase two of her cosmetic reset.

After first getting reduction procedures on her buttocks and breast areas, the 34-year-old model is now sharing her experience getting rid of her face fillers. In a recent video posted to Instagram, she documents the experience, writing in the caption, "I remove all my face fillers, I'm so happy."

Related | Blac Chyna Begins Process To Reverse Cosmetic Procedures

Upon arriving at Allure, a cosmetic boutique in LA, she tells Dr. Armita Amini she wants to "go back to the baseline" in terms of her face. "Honestly...it's just not flattering, and it's not what I look like," she tells Amini after being asked what inspired the decision. "It like totally changed my face."

"I'm trying to get back to Angela," she adds, referring to her given name. "Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna, you know, and I feel like I've outgrown that. It's just time for a change and I just want to be good. Even when I would get my makeup done, they would contour it so it would be even more dramatic. So I would be lookin' like Jigsaw ... I'm just read to take it out."

On Saturday, following her face filler removal procedure, Blac Chyna — or should we say Angela — posted an update with two photos of herself, one at age 12, and another in high school, in 10th grade. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m still healing and recovering …thank you for all your prayers and support. ~ Angela 🕊️."