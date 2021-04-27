Billie Eilish recently went platinum blonde, which is kind of a big deal when you've built a career on being pop music's tomboy. The hair, it turns out, was just the start — this morning Eilish officially announced her Happier Than Ever era, with the artist's much-awaited second album slated for a July 30 release.

During the build-up yesterday, Eilish shared a clip of the album's upcoming lead single of the same name on her social channels, even creating a whole TikTok for the occasion. "Happier Than Ever" will be released this Friday, 9AM.

"When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever," Eilish sings in the 15-second teaser clip, which has, dare we say it, a slightly Lana quality.

True fans will recall that we first heard about the existence of "Happier Than Ever" on Eilish's The World's a Little Blurry Apple TV+ documentary, which showed her and brother Finneas discussing the song's lovelorn lyrics.

Eilish has said previously that the entire Happier Than Ever record was written under lockdown during this weird past year. "I don't think I would've made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren't for COVID," she told Stephen Colbert during a recent interview. She's also hinted on an Instagram Q&A that the LP will have around 16 tracks. According to press materials, there are no outside collaborators on the record, just the Eilish siblings.

Eilish's debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was obviously a global smash, cementing her as a chart-topping prodigy. She's continued to release new singles since, from "everything I wanted" to Rosalia collab "Lo Vas a Olvidar."

But if the hair change and new TikTok are anything to go by, this is a whole new era. Watch this space.