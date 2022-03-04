Billie Eilish knows it can be hard at the top.

In a new interview with V, the Grammy-winner revealed that while things have remained the same with her family, her newfound fame has been a "bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven't seen me in a long time."

"[They] come over to see us and see that it's exactly the same," she said of the people who come to her childhood home in Los Angeles, seeing as how they likely walk in expecting a mansion and instead "it's 2003."

"It feels the same as it always did," as Eilish continued. "There's no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area." And according to her, she finds the whole thing "really funny," especially since she occasionally has to remind herself "what my life actually is to the outside world."

"I just forget sometimes," she said. "My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child."

However, there's one big aspect of her life that's changed and that's her friendships. Because despite having legions of fans, Eilish said she doesn't "have any friends" aside from the people she works with, who she now considers her "best friends."

But that isn't the only issues she's had with being famous, as she remembered it being a "nightmare" when she first started getting noticed at 16, which "scared the living hell" out of her.

"I was just turned into this prop. I’ve never been so scared. It was like, a huge stampede…in those three months, I’d gotten bigger, but I didn’t know it until I was in that situation," Eilish said, explaining that she also wasn't able to afford security at that point.

"From that day on, I didn’t go anywhere. I didn’t do anything," she said. "I was so flipped out by what had happened and how powerless I felt."

Even so, Eilish went on to say that fame's been an "unbelievable 50/50,” acknowledging that “there are so many things that I would never ever be able to do if I didn’t have what I have, and so many things that I can never do again."

Read her entire interview here.

