When it comes to seizing the spotlight, "nobody does it" like Bhad Bhabie — and she makes that clear in her special, new video. "Do It Like Me," unveiled today, was shot entirely from the homes of her very famous friends in isolation.

After teaming up on music earlier this year with Nicki Minaj and Lil Gotit, the 17-year-old rapper's collaborative streak seems to be far from over. Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) amassed a list of iconic celebrity lip syncers for her latest visual, including Demi Lovato, Charli XCX, Blac Chyna and Pia Mia.

​In "Do It Like Me," Bhabie is shown mouthing the words to her confident, unapologetic lyrics as the scenes rapidly switch from a-lister to a-lister doing the same. There's dancing, twerking, the occasional dog and what appears to be a great time from the perspective of each camera.

"Love all my friends for doing this," Bhabie wrote on Instagram, to which Lovato responded, "Always here for you boo," before commenting a second time, "Also this song is insane."

Stream "Do It Like Me," below, and follow the sound on TikTok.

Photo via YouTube







