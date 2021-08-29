Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co. And fans celebrated this major campaign for the couple. But Beyoncé and the jewelry have recently faced backlash for wearing Tiffany's famous Yellow Diamond necklace.

Bey is only the fourth person to wear the 128.54-carat diamond, joining the ranks of Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga. And according to the company, she’s also the first Black woman to sport it. And the company ​promised to give $2 million for scholarships at historically Black colleges and universities. But this historic moment has been overshadowed by the rock’s problematic past.

According to The Times, the diamond came from South Africa's Kimberley mine in 1877 and was sold to Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany. People see the stone as a symbol of British colonialism in Africa and therefore criticized Beyoncé for modeling it, calling it “blackwashing.”

Tina Knowles came to the defense of her daughter online. Others have also pointed out that people didn’t call out Gaga or Hepburn for wearing the same diamond.

The Carters themselves have yet to comment on the controversy.