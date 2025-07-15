Beyoncé Reportedly Had Unreleased Music, Tour Plans Stolen

Beyoncé has performed all over the world for decades without much incident, and her wildly successful Cowboy Carter tour has gone relatively smoothly, sans that tilting car mishap. So tell me how thieves managed to break into her choreographer’s car and steal a bunch of unreleased music and top secret tour plans?

Beyonce’s choreographer Christopher Grant told police during a stop in Atlanta that several items were stolen from Grant’s Jeep Wagoneer Monday, July 7. People obtained a copy of the police report, in which Grant claims items that have gone missing include a “flash drive that contained her unreleased music, future concert set lists, and more.”

Likewise, the report also claims the Jeep was parked in a garage at the Krog Street Market ahead of the tour stop around 8 PM and that by the time Grant got back to his car, his window had been smashed in and the items grabbed. As People reports, the police report reads: “Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé. He advised he was her choreographer, and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her, and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were [stolen.] The hard drives contained water marked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set list.”

According to People, he also had “clothing, designer sunglasses, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones” stolen as well. Shortly after, Grant called 911 to report the theft, which led to investigators searching the area, tracking pings from the AirPods. Those pings led one officer to a possible suspect, according to the report. Their statement reads: “I conducted a suspicious stop in the area, due to the information that was relayed to me. There were several cars in the area also that the AirPods were pinging to in that area also. After further investigation, a silver [redacted], which had traveled into zone 5 was moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods."

While “the suspect remains outstanding,” the Atlanta Police Department told People that “the information released is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.” Thankfully, none of the leaks have made it online as of press time. Fans of Beyoncé know that with Cowboy Carter’s era winding down, all eyes are fixed on the singer for news of Act III. I’d safely say this is now how anyone wished to find out said news, least of all Beyoncé.