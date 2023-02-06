Beyoncé Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins in History

Beyoncé is the most winning artist — of all time — at the Grammys.

After winning in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for RENAISSANCE on Sunday night, Beyoncé officially became the award show's most decorated artist — with a whopping 32 Grammys to her name. The 41-year-old's win breaks a 26-year record previously held by the late classical music conductor Georg Solti, who had earned 31 awards.

Related | Beyoncé Returns to Music With Dubai Performance

“I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night," Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who is not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband and my beautiful three children."

The Houston-born singer also acknowledged the role of the queer community in creating the electronic music sound, which is featured heavily on RENAISSANCE, saying, "I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

Beyoncé's other wins of the evening, which were announced during the pre-telecast ceremony, included Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best R&B song for “Cuff It,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

Despite the momentous milestone, many fans were quick to decry the fact that Beyoncé did not take home the coveted Album of the Year award, marking a fourth year the "Cuff It" singer was snubbed in the headline category. That award went to Harry Styles, who thanked Beyoncé along with the other nominees including Adele and Brandi Carlile, in his speech.

Beyoncé notably received at least one of her awards before she even arrived at the Grammys, with host Trevor Noah informing the audience that the megastar was "stuck in traffic" and would be arriving late. Guitarist Nile Rodgers accepted the award on her behalf for Best R&B Performance.

Later in the evening, fellow Houston artist Lizzo won Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," thanking Beyoncé directly in her emotional acceptance speech. "Beyoncé, in the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform," she said. "You changed my life. The way you made me feel, I was like, 'I want to make people feel this way with my music.' You clearly are the artist of our lives!"

To date, Beyoncé has received 88 Grammy nominations, which made her the most awarded female performer in history even before tonight. See how the internet reacted to the historic moment below.