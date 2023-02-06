Beyoncé Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins in History

Beyoncé is the most winning artist — of all time — at the Grammys.
After winning in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for RENAISSANCE on Sunday night, Beyoncé officially became the award show's most decorated artist — with a whopping 32 Grammys to her name. The 41-year-old's win breaks a 26-year record previously held by the late classical music conductor Georg Solti, who had earned 31 awards.
“I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night," Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who is not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband and my beautiful three children."
The Houston-born singer also acknowledged the role of the queer community in creating the electronic music sound, which is featured heavily on RENAISSANCE, saying, "I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."
Beyoncé's other wins of the evening, which were announced during the pre-telecast ceremony, included Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best R&B song for “Cuff It,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.”
Despite the momentous milestone, many fans were quick to decry the fact that Beyoncé did not take home the coveted Album of the Year award, marking a fourth year the "Cuff It" singer was snubbed in the headline category. That award went to Harry Styles, who thanked Beyoncé along with the other nominees including Adele and Brandi Carlile, in his speech.
Beyoncé notably received at least one of her awards before she even arrived at the Grammys, with host Trevor Noah informing the audience that the megastar was "stuck in traffic" and would be arriving late. Guitarist Nile Rodgers accepted the award on her behalf for Best R&B Performance.
Later in the evening, fellow Houston artist Lizzo won Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," thanking Beyoncé directly in her emotional acceptance speech. "Beyoncé, in the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform," she said. "You changed my life. The way you made me feel, I was like, 'I want to make people feel this way with my music.' You clearly are the artist of our lives!"
To date, Beyoncé has received 88 Grammy nominations, which made her the most awarded female performer in history even before tonight. See how the internet reacted to the historic moment below.
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 showing up late to the Grammys and immediately being handed an award\u2026 queen\u201d— Sam Stryker (@Sam Stryker) 1675649948
\u201cthe way Trevor Noah paused the entire ceremony just so he could announce that Beyonc\u00e9 arrived and hand her her 30th Grammy? love\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1675650102
\u201cLizzo dedicating her acceptance speech to Beyonc\u00e9 is top moment of the night, seeing newer artists showing their love and support to Bey means a lot to the music industry \ud83e\udd79 #GRAMMYs\u201d— virgo\u2019s grooviest. (@virgo\u2019s grooviest.) 1675657500
\u201cY\u2019all begged Beyonc\u00e9 to come and played in her face!!!!! What Beyonc\u00e9 did on Renaissance Harry could NEVER!!!!! She gave black LGBTQ+ people a voice and gave us one of the greatest albums of 2022!!!!! bitch I\u2019m mad\u201d— \ud83d\udcab (@\ud83d\udcab) 1675658872
Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
- Celebrities React to Beyoncé and Madonna's 'Break My Soul' Remix ›
- Beyoncé Returns to Music With Dubai Performance ›
- Beyoncé Breaks a Major Grammys Record ›
- Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Sparks Grammys Genre Debate ›