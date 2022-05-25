Another Cannes Film Festival, another iconic Bella Hadid fashion moment. After last year's viral Schiaparelli lungs necklace, the supermodel is back in the South of France to serve up more must-see looks.

For this year's Cannes festivities, Hadid is teaming up with super-stylist Law Roach, who first worked with her a few weeks ago for the Prince's Trust Gala in New York. (On that occasion, she wore a black 1959 Dior by Yves Saint Laurent gown.)

In Cannes, the duo tapped into Versace's archives: Hadid's first look was a black gown from Gianni Versace's Spring 1987 collection, and they followed it up with a plunging Fall 2001 look designed by Donatella. And for her third act, she donned a blush ribbon chiffon dress from the iconic Fall 2003 collection — Beyoncé memorably wore the green version to the BET Awards that year. All of the looks were paired with jewelry from Chopard, the longtime official partner of the fesitval.

"Thank you for all of the amazing dresses you’ve loaned @luxurylaw and I from your archive @donatella_versace," Hadid captioned a post on Instagram. "I hope to make you and Gianni proud always."

It wasn't all Dior, however. She changed into a vintage Chanel number for the "Chopard Loves Cinema" Gala Dinner — a black and white ensemble with a camellia flower, poofy sleeves and striped ball skirt.