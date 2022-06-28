Marc Jacobs, New York's favorite fashion showman, returned to the runway Monday night to present his Fall 2022 collection.

It was held inside the New York Public Library, the site of his last IRL show exactly a year ago. It was another intimate outing (I'm told it was just 99 seats), with a single row of chairs lined up against the stark setting, and was again styled by longtime collaborator Alastair McKimm.

To recap: Since the pandemic, Jacobs has been showing outside the official NYFW schedule, with two runway collections a year sold at Bergdorf Goodman exclusively. (His more accessible The Marc Jacobs and Heaven lines are separate.)

Last night's show was a continuation of the giant proportions, excess fabric, towering platforms and Rick Owens-ish aesthetic that he's been playing with for the past year. There were monstrous sweaters wrapped in every direction, opera gloves, XXL bags and bulbous gowns in pastel hues.

Models like Gigi and Bella Hadid briefly caused panic in Twitter circles when their shaved heads and super blunt bangs emerged on the runway, but the severe looks were the result of a team of prosthetic artists and the hair genius Duffy.

Guest of Honor: Christine Quinn

It seems that Selling Sunset breakout star and fan-favorite Christine Quinn was the guest of honor. The fashion diva flew to New York just for the show and had prime seating (right next to Jacobs' husband Char DeFrancesco) while wearing one of his monogram looks for the big night. (She went with her stylist Kat Gosik.)

It's just the latest fashion milestone for the realtor-reality star, who also turned heads at the Balenciaga show in New York last month. (By far the only cast member to be invited to such things.) Winning!