Barbie Ferreira Is Tired of Being the 'Fat Best Friend'

Despite rumors of an on-set feud between her and Euphoria creator and director Sam Levinson, Barbie Ferreira wants you to know that her recent exit from the show was a "mutual decision."

Appearing on the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Ferreira addressed the behind-the-scenes drama that seemed to overshadow her seemingly diminished role on the most recent season of the HBO series. “When people ask me about season two, they come at me like I was some sort of victim,” the actor said. “I’m always, like, No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good. I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. Don’t believe everything you read.”

Ferreira went on to clarify that it was a "mutual decision" between her and Levinson to leave the show, noting that there was a lack of storylines that made sense for her character going forward. “I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

“Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path," Ferreira explained. "At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing.”

She went on to describe her experience filming season two of Euphoria as "a struggle" and that she felt like “maybe I overstayed my welcome a little bit.” The show's most recent season was plagued by rumors that the filming process was especially grueling, with the Daily Beast reporting 17-hour work days, cast members not being able to use the bathroom when they needed and Levinson screaming at actors in order to elicit more emotional responses. Ferreira specifically addressed the tabloid rumor that she stormed off set over differences with Levinson, clarifying, “I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”