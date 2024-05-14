Getting Ready With Avantika To Celebrate Asian Baddies
It's Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month! And last weekend, Gold House — "a cultural ecosystem" that supports Asian Pacific creatives, companies, and communities — hosted its third annual Gold Gala at the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles.
This year, Avantika had the honor of attending to celebrate the achievements of its 2024 A100 List, which includes the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society over the past year. And she's had a big year too, coming off the success of playing Karen Shetty in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls.
Below, Avantika takes PAPER behind the scenes to get ready for the night.
Photography: Christina Choi and Avantika
Makeup: Robert Bryan
