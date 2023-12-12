What You Missed at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Every year, Art Basel Miami Beach descends on the city, filled with art galleries and glamorous parties stuffed with more DJs than any one person could feasibly count. Part of the wider Miami Design Week, Art Basel North America's most involved contemporary arts fair, features not just DJ sets and galleries, but interactive installations, live performance art and so much more.

2023's festivities were no different, thankfully. From Japanese wrestling to exclusive performances by alt-pop darling Eartheater, PAPER has the lowdown on every notable and quotable that transpired over the weekend.

Sukeban Miami Photos courtesy of Rachel Miller

Sukeban, the Japanese women’s professional wrestling league, hosted a riveting five-match card and championship fight at Lot 11 Skatepark on December 6. The event, billed as "Sukeban Miami," marked the league's expansion beyond Japan and built on the success of the Sukeban World Premiere in New York City in September. The league aims to bring the Joshi pro wrestling experience to global audiences amid the rising popularity of Joshi in recent years, primarily through social media. The Miami event featured not only the championship match, but also a Japanese-style street fair, concessions and exclusive merchandise.



MoMA PS1 and On Present "A Night in Miami" Photography: Hypno

Queens art hub MOMA PS1 collaborated with the footwear brand On for their event, "A Night in Miami," at SLS South Beach. The evening showcased artists associated with MoMA PS1, including visual presentations by Diane Severin Nguyen, a debut performance by Marie Karlberg, and DJ sets by Ariel Zetina and Memphy. Even better, the night capped off with a headlining performance by alt icon Eartheater, whose latest album Powders dropped back in September.



NEUDE's Official Launch at The Webster and Afterparty at Twist Photography: RUVAN

On December 7th, The Webster served as the exclusive retailer for the debut of Neude, a premium underwear brand for men. The event saw appearances by founder Eric Niemand and creative director Christopher Glancy, and showcased photography by Steven Klein. The festivities continued into the night with a stylish afterparty at Twist, attended by the usual suspects who were captured through the lens of photographer RUVAN.



Golden Goose Collaborated with Artist Gregory Siff for Its FORWARD Concept Photo courtesy of Golden Goose

On December 6th, Golden Goose inaugurated its FORWARD concept in Miami's Design District. The brand marked the occasion with an event that featured personalized walkable works of art by artist Gregory Siff, who utilized his distinctive blend of pop art and abstract-expressionism. Attendees included actor Twan Kayuper, DJ Blond:ish and model Carmella Rose. Golden Goose’s FORWARD Miami retail location is part of the brand’s global expansion and emphasizes its ongoing sustainability initiatives.

Janelle Monáe and More Partied at Delilah Miami VIP Opening Party Photo courtesy of Vivien Killilea/ Getty Images

On December 6th, Los Angeles-based luxury hospitality giant The h.wood Group revealed its inaugural east coast outpost, Delilah Miami, with a star-studded event at the restaurant's oceanfront Brickell location. The VIP preview, held ahead of its official debut on December 15th, showcased the location's hopes to become Miami’s latest culinary hub. The evening featured surprise performances by DJ Khaled, Tyga and Janelle Monae.



PLAY by American Express Platinum's Party at The Miami Beach EDITION Photos courtesy of Getty Images for American Express Platinum

On December 8th, American Express orchestrated the PLAY by American Express Platinum House Party at The Miami Beach EDITION. The event saw numerous attendees the likes of Lori Harvey, Chanel Iman, Aly Raisman, Yvonne Orji and others, while also featuring the talents of the LA-based DJ collective, Donavan’s Yard. The accompanying art showcase, PLAY by American Express Platinum, reimagined toys as collectible art and was the product of a collaboration between PlayLab, Inc. and Mattel Creations.



The Second Annual Abloh Skateboarding Invitational Photography: Atiba Jefferson

On December 10th, Virgil Abloh Securities and Architecture c/o Virgil Abloh™ continued their annual celebration of Virgil Abloh's creative legacy with the second Abloh Invitational. Building on the success of the previous year, the 2023 Abloh Skateboarding Invitational featured free riding sessions, a best trick competition and a public skate session, attracting renowned professionals like Eric Koston, Kareem Campbell and Louise Lopez. The event was open to the public and encouraged local skaters to compete alongside the pros, with activities such as an open skate session, obstacle challenge, cash for tricks and a professional skateboarding demo.

The second day of the Abloh Skateboarding Invitational was dedicated to community programming, named "FREE GAME" and offered workshops, clinics, tutorials, training sessions and discussions for the next generation of skaters. It also featured an "Atiba Jefferson: Skate Photography" exhibition, which showcased over 100 iconic images from Jefferson's 25-year career as a prominent skateboarding photographer, featuring legendary athletes like Tony Hawk and Eric Koston. Guests included Kid Cudi and Evan Mock.

Bloody Osiris Reveals Unreleased HUGO GO-2 Sneaker Photo courtesy of HUGO

HUGO, joined by special guests, hosted this event as a collab with Bloody Osiris, celebrity stylist and brand partner. The gathering showcased a sneak preview of the HUGO GO-2 sneaker and commenced with a private cocktail event at Swan restaurant and lounge in Miami's Design District, operated by none other than co-owner Pharrell Williams. The night continued in the main lounge with an afterparty that featured DJ sets and notable personalities, such as A$ap Ferg, Young Paris and Victor Cruz.



LAGOS Jewelry's Cocktail Party at Gitano Miami Beach Photography: Caroline Fiss

LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand, hosted an event at Gitano Miami Beach with brand friends Theophilio Creative Director Edvin Thompson and Artist Monica Ahanonou. Their celebration showcased LAGOS Caviar designs and the brand's debut couture collection. The night also saw the brand make a donation to the Black Fashion Fair, which supports the discovery and advancement of Black designers and Black-owned brands.

