Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers have split after a decade of marriage.
On Friday, the Call Me By Your Name star and Bird Bakery CEO announced the divorce via their respective Instagrams with a throwback photo.
"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they both captioned the photo. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co parents and dear friends will remain our priority."
They concluded the post by asking for "privacy, compassion, and love during this time" in "the interest of our children and our family." The former couple have been together for a total of 13 years and have two children: five-year-old Harper Grace and three-year-old Ford Douglas Armand.
See both of their posts, below.
