Armie Hammer Gave Himself a 'Tiger King'-Meets-WWE Makeover

Instead of killing tigers, Armie Hammer is "killing the game" with his new quarantine-induced, Joe Exotic-looking, pro wrestler-qualifying look — and all it took was a pair of clippers, a crop top and a dream.

The actor best known for his role in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name took to Instagram to debut his fresh new hairdo and mustache combo this afternoon. Smirking slyly, head turned down in a slightly menacing way, he seems proud of his work. The full package includes a curly mohawk, Hulk Hogan facial hair, and a distressed fringe blouse fit for Burning Man or a Pines tea dance. It's a bold move to say the least, one that can only be explained by his most recent Instagram story.

"I'm fine," the actor captioned his story of a lone pair of clippers looming over a pile of brunette locks on the ground of his bathroom. We'll take your word for it, Armie!

The actor hasn't been all that active on social media lately, posting only briefly mid-March a photo of a confused "Free Hugs" signholder at the center of Washington Square Park in downtown Manhattan. He was most recently starring in The Minutes on Broadway at the Cort Theatre, but production ceased when the outbreak of COVID-19 in New York City shut down all plays and musicals. His new look says less Pulitzer-Prize-for-Drama, more Oklahoma-State-Fair-Winning-Alligator-Wrangler. Nevertheless, we stan.