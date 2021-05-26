We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ.

Showered in vines of flowers and the soft glow of candle light, the photos show Grande in a Vera Wang pearlized satin gown, wrapped in the arms of her brand new husband. Finishing off the look, Grande chose an embellished short veil complete with a girly bow sitting atop — of course — her signature slick high pony.

According to Vogue, Grande's wedding outfit has been years in the making. At the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies" themed Met Gala, where Ari wore a Wang original reminiscent of the Sistine Chapel, the designer vowed to dream up Grande's wedding dress. Per usual, she did not disappoint.

With the gown already decided, all that was left to do was find the right guy and if the images are any indication, looks like she finally did. "They got married. It was tiny and intimate-less than 20 people," Grande's representative shared with People. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Just as a certain top-charting single predicted, she walked down the aisle holding hands with her mama, Joan.

Cheers to the happy couple!