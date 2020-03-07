In these fraught times, we've just been doing our best to remind you all to wash your hands — and what better way to do that than with a meme?

From dance videos about proper hygiene to the World Health Organization joining TikTok, everyone's been memeing like crazy to spread awareness amidst growing concern surrounding the coronavirus — including us.

So yesterday, we posted that classic video of "Ariana Grande" washing her long sleeve-covered hands in an effort to get everyone to stick to proven sanitary practices. Granted, what we didn't expect was for Ariana herself to respond to our little joke — though we honestly shouldn't have expected any less from the verifiable queen of the comeback.

So what did she think of our video? Well, given her past response to jokes about her love of a long sleeve, it wasn't too much of a surprise that she commented "hate u all" under our post.

That said, we'd also like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we adore you (and your sleeves), Ari — and, honestly, your response kind of makes us love you even more. But to everyone else: Wash your damn hands and please stay healthy!

In the meantime though, see her response for yourself, below.